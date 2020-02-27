Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil Environment Ministry fires top climate change officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:00 IST
Brazil Environment Ministry fires top climate change officials

Brazil's Environment Ministry has fired two senior climate officials, leaving the posts vacant at a time when the country is under growing scrutiny for the greenhouse gases released by clearing the Amazon rainforest.

The dismissal of the ministry's director in charge of climate change and his deputy were announced in the official government gazette on Wednesday. The Environment Ministry told Reuters in a statement that the personnel move was designed to give "a new dynamic to the agenda of adaptation to climate change," without elaborating. The ministry said replacements would be announced in due course.

The right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro had already reduced the emphasis on climate change within the ministry, turning a vice-minister-level role on climate change into a directorship. Bolsonaro has also appointed key officials who question the science behind climate change. Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo has called it a Marxist conspiracy. Environment Minister Ricardo Salles has said he is not sure if global warming is man-made.

"It's appalling, but hardly surprising," said Claudio Angelo, spokesman for Brazilian advocacy group Climate Observatory. "There is no federal climate policy being formulated or implemented in Bolsonaro's Brazil, which tells us a lot about how seriously this government takes the Paris Agreement." A person close to the ministry said there was no longer staff assigned to the directorate that oversees climate change as the positions remain vacant for now, requesting anonymity to speak freely.

The firings follow a tense United Nations climate change summit for the Brazil delegation in December. Sources told Reuters that Salles had left senior climate negotiators in the dark about the government's aims in the talks and described infighting between officials from the Environment Ministry and Foreign Ministry.

Foreign leaders and environmentalists condemned the policies of the Bolsonaro government last year when deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest surged, blaming the president's rhetoric for emboldening loggers, ranchers and land grabbers. The Amazon is the world's largest rainforest and soaks up an enormous amount of greenhouse gases, with scientists calling its protection vital for curbing more extreme global warming.

Bolsonaro has said he is unfairly demonized on the matter and that Brazil is a model for environmental preservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India calls Pak 'pernicious cradle of terrorism', says it is biggest victim of cross border terror.

India calls Pak pernicious cradle of terrorism, says it is biggest victim of cross border terror....

Develop "better understanding" of India before jumping into conclusions: India to UN rights body

India on Thursday encouraged the UNs human rights body to develop a better understanding and appreciation of the freedoms and rights that are guaranteed and protected in a vibrant democracy like India before coming to any conclusions on iss...

Savarkar was an inspiration to millions: Nadda

Describing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as a visionary, BJP president J P Nadda said he was an inspiration to millions of people Nadda made the remarks in a video message which was played at a two-day event, Savarkar Sahitya ...

HPCL sets up first EV charging station in Gujarat at Vadodara

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL has set up its first electric vehicle charging facility in Gujarat at Karelibag locality here After inaugurating the facility on Thursday, HPCL Director Marketing Rakesh Misri told PTI that it is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020