IMF likely to downgrade global growth due to coronavirus - IMF spokesman

The fast-spreading coronavirus will clearly have an impact on global economic growth and the International Monetary Fund is likely to downgrade its growth forecast as a result, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. "Clearly the virus is going to have an impact on growth," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing. He gave no specific details.

He said he expected a decision soon on the impact of the coronavirus for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in April, noting that a range of options was under consideration. Reuters reported Wednesday that officials were considering scaling back the meetings or holding them by teleconference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.