Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Northern Ireland coronavirus case brings UK total to 16

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:30 IST
First Northern Ireland coronavirus case brings UK total to 16
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the United Kingdom to 16.

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Michael McBride told journalists that the patient, the first confirmed case on the island of Ireland, had traveled from Italy via Dublin Airport. Authorities in the Republic of Ireland have been informed of the patient's movements, he said. Earlier on Thursday, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty confirmed two cases, who contracted the virus in Italy and Tenerife. All three patients are receiving specialist care.

Governments are ramping up measures to battle a looming global pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country. The coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 2,800, the majority in China. Much remains unknown about the virus but it is clear there are vast ramifications of the world's second-biggest economy in lockdown for a month or more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday. United co...

Motor racing-Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula Ones pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble.Vettel set a time of one minute 16.841 seconds at the Circu...

U.S. says ramping up efforts to guard against coronavirus, mulls sweeping powers

President Donald Trumps administration is considering invoking special powers to rapidly expand domestic production of protective masks and clothing to help combat the coronavirus in the United States, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The m...

Facebook cancels conference, Microsoft withdraws from another on coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak and Microsoft Corp followed suit by withdrawing from a gaming conference scheduled for next month.In place of the in-pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020