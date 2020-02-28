Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Froome says awaiting coronavirus test as UAE Tour cancelled

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 03:31 IST
Cycling-Froome says awaiting coronavirus test as UAE Tour cancelled

The UAE Tour featuring some of the world's leading riders has been cancelled with two stages remaining due to a coronavirus scare, four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome said late on Thursday. While there was no official word from race organisers, Team Ineos rider Froome took to Twitter to say that all the riders were being tested at the hotel.

"It's a shame that the #UAETour has been cancelled but public health must come first," the Briton said. "We are all awaiting testing and will remain at the hotel until further notice. I hope those affected make a speedy recovery and there aren't any further cases #coronavirus."

Several teams also said the UCI World Tour race, which started on Sunday, had been called off. "We have taken note of the cancellation of the UAE Tour due to the occurrence of the coronavirus," the Dutch Jumbo-Visma team said on their Twitter feed.

"We wish all the people involved the very best, awaiting further developments." The Italian Vini Zabu-KTM team said on Twitter: "In the hotel the local authorities are testing all the riders and the staff members #Coronavirus."

The Astana team said they were awaiting official communication from the race organisers. Media reports said the official race hotel in Abu Dhabi was sealed off late on Thursday.

A report in Cycling News said riders, staff and journalists are not allowed to leave pending health checks. The new coronavirus COVID-19 has infected over 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000, mostly in China.

Froome was making his comeback from injury at the race that started on Sunday. The last two stages had been scheduled to be staged from Al Ruwais to Al Mirfa (158 km) on Saturday and Al Maryah Island to Abu Dhabi (127 km) on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. spy agencies monitor coronavirus spread, concerns about India -sources

U.S. intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, warning that there were concerns about how India would cope with a wide...

WRAPUP 1-Turkey, with more dead troops, won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe -official

Turkey, faced with a new wave of Syrian migrants and 22 more dead soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said late on Thursday as President Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency ...

US CDC chief says aggressively evaluating whether coronavirus survives on surfaces

Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, told the U.S. Congress on Thursday that his agency is aggressively evaluating how long coronavirus can survive and be infectious on surfaces.On copper and...

U.S. CDC chief says all suspected coronavirus cases should be tested

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its criteria for who should be tested for the coronavirus and is shipping more test kits out to states including California, the agencys director told lawmakers.When a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020