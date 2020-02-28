UK house prices rise by most since mid-2018 -Nationwide

British house prices rose in February at their fastest annual pace since July 2018, mortgage lender Nationwide said, adding to signs of a rebound in the housing market and the broader economy since December's election.

Prices rose by 2.3% compared with February 2019, Nationwide said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.