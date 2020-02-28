Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways-owner IAG says coronavirus will hit earnings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:20 IST
British Airways-owner IAG says coronavirus will hit earnings

British Airways-owner IAG said coronavirus would hit earnings this year but the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak means it cannot say by how much.

Coronavirus, which emerged late last year in China, has sent demand for travel plunging in recent weeks as the outbreak has spread. Airlines are flying blind into a crisis of unknown severity and duration. IAG, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, usually gives an earnings forecast at this time of year but said the ongoing uncertainty of the impact and duration of coronavirus meant it could not give accurate profit guidance at this stage.

"It's a rapidly changing situation," Chief Executive Willie Walsh told reporters. "I wouldn't call it unprecedented. We have seen other challenges for the industry." British Airways has in recent days cancelled flights to and from Italy, Singapore and South Korea, after it suspended all direct flights to China in January.

Low-cost airline easyJet also warned on Friday it had seen a "significant" softening of demand for its northern Italian bases, and would cancel flights and cut costs. IAG said that it was cutting costs and implementing revenue initiatives to help it weather the storm, following rival airlines such as Germany's Lufthansa and Amsterdam-based KLM which have cut costs in recent days.

At IAG, flight cancellations due to falling travel demand would constrain capacity growth this year, it said, adding it expected to cut more flights on its short-haul European network in the coming days, in response to an outbreak of the virus in Italy. For 2019, IAG reported a 5.7% drop in operating profit to 3.285 billion euros, slightly ahead of a downgraded forecast of 3.27 billion euros it gave in September when it said a pilots strike would result in a 215 million euros hit.

IAG CEO Willie Walsh is overseeing his last quarterly results announcement before he hands the reins to new boss Luis Gallego, currently the boss of IAG's Iberia airline, on March 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence- Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still slightly unwell, has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home. The Vatican did not specify what the pope was suffering from. At his general audience on Wednesday he app...

Honorary doctorate conferred on entrepreneur K C Naik

Mangalore University has conferred honorary doctorate on entrepreneur K C Naik considering his contributions in the fields of education and social service In his keynote address at the convocation ceremony on Thursday, Union Minister of Sta...

Bengal offers penalty waiver on tax default for vehicles

The West Bengal transport department has offered a 100 per cent waiver of penalty on tax default for all types of registered vehicles in the state, an official said on Friday The state government expects that the waiver will encourage owner...

Golf Course Extension Road as epicenter of Gurugram Realty

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 28 ANINewsVoir The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a residential and a commercial hub. The area has a robust social and physical infrastructure besides numerous reputed schools, and retail destinations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020