Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways owner says earnings bets are off as coronavirus hits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:54 IST
British Airways owner says earnings bets are off as coronavirus hits

British Airways-owner IAG said on Friday that coronavirus would hit its earnings this year but it wasn't sure by how much, becoming the latest airline to warn about the impact of the rapidly evolving outbreak.

Coronavirus, which emerged late last year in China, has sent demand for travel plunging in recent weeks as the outbreak has spread around the world. Airlines are flying blind into a crisis of unknown severity and duration. IAG, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, usually gives an earnings forecast at this time of year but said the uncertainty of the impact and duration of coronavirus meant it could not give accurate profit guidance at this stage.

"It's a rapidly changing situation," Chief Executive Willie Walsh told reporters on Friday. "I wouldn't call it unprecedented. We have seen other challenges for the industry." British Airways has in recent days cancelled flights to and from Italy, Singapore and South Korea, after it suspended all direct flights to China in January. IAG said further cancellations would follow in the coming days.

British budget airline easyJet also warned on Friday that it had seen "significant" softening of demand for travel to Italy and other European markets and would cancel flights and cut costs. Finland's Finnair also warned of a significant fall in profit. STOCKS PLUNGE

The rapid spread of coronavirus has sent shockwaves through the global economy, hammering corporate supply chains, curbing travel, cancelling conferences and sporting events, and wiping tens of billions of pounds off financial markets. Share prices were on track for their worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008 and IAG's is down 25% since the middle of January. On Friday it fell a further 8% to 474 pence.

The outbreak in Italy over the last week has brought new disruption to short-haul European travel but Walsh said IAG, with its strong balance sheet, was well-placed to withstand it. "I'm very confident that we'll navigate our way through these challenges," said Walsh, overseeing his last quarterly results announcement before new boss Luis Gallego takes over on March 26.

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska backed Walsh's thinking: "We are also confident that a downturn would reveal the strength of the IAG model." IAG said it was cutting costs and implementing revenue initiatives, which included looking at all discretionary spending, to help it weather the storm. That's in line with moves by Germany's Lufthansa and Amsterdam-based KLM which have both cut costs in recent days.

IAG said flight cancellations due to falling demand would hit its 2020 capacity growth though Walsh said it could start adding capacity if other airlines fail and that the group was in a strong position to benefit from any recovery. The company also said its acquisition of Air Europa remained on track for completion later this year and was not affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

For 2019, IAG reported a 5.7% drop in operating profit to 3.285 billion euros, slightly ahead of a downgraded forecast of 3.27 billion euros it gave in September when it said a pilots strike would result in a 215 million euros hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea coronavirus cases surge to 2,337; BTS cancels gigs

South Korea reported 571 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its biggest daily increase in infections that takes its total to 2,337, the largest outbreak outside China where the epidemic began late last year. The coronavirus crisis has spooked...

Wine glass size may be key to how much you drink: Study

The size of glass used for serving wine can influence the amount of wine you drink in restaurants, according to a Cambridge study The study, published in the journal Addiction, found that when restaurants served wine in 370 milliliters ml r...

Malaysia's UMNO and Islamist party agree to back Muhyiddin as PM

Malaysias United Malays National Organisation UMNO party, which was defeated in a general election less than two years ago, on Friday said it will nominate Muhyiddin Yassin as its prime ministerial candidate.The Islamist party PAS has also ...

Turmoil in Indian aviation to aggravate with coronavirus: ICRA

Investment information firm ICRA has maintained a negative outlook on the Indian aviation industry in view of ongoing lockouts in parts of China following the outbreak of coronavirus. The extent of the impact of flight and ticket cancellati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020