Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data centers use less energy than thought: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:23 IST
Data centers use less energy than thought: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Although the demand for digital information has increased rapidly, massive efficiency gains by data centers have kept their energy use roughly flat over the past decade, according to a study The researchers, including those from Northwestern University in the US, said data centers are locations that collect, store, and process digital information. Their model, described in the journal Science, provides a nuanced view of data center energy use and its drivers and may enable scientists to make strategic policy recommendations for better managing this energy use in the future.

"While the historical efficiency progress made by data centers is remarkable, our findings do not mean that the IT industry and policymakers can rest on their laurels," said study co-author Eric Masanet from Northwestern University. He believes there is enough remaining efficiency potential to last several more years. "But ever-growing demand for data means that everyone including policymakers, data center operators, equipment manufacturers, and data consumers must intensify efforts to avoid a possible sharp rise in energy use later this decade," Masanet said As the world relies more and more on data-intensive technologies, the energy use of these centers is a growing concern, the scientists said.

"Considering that data centers are energy-intensive enterprises in a rapidly evolving industry, we do need to analyze them rigorously," said study co-author Arman Shehabi from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. "Less detailed analyses have predicted rapid growth in data center energy use, but without fully considering the historical efficiency progress made by the industry. When we include that missing piece, a different picture of our digital lifestyles emerges," Shehabi explained In the study, the researchers integrated new data from numerous sources, including information on data center equipment stocks, efficiency trends, and market structure.

They said the resulting model enables a detailed analysis of the energy used by data center equipment such as servers, storage devices, and cooling systems. According to the scientists, the model also facilitates assessment by type of data center, including cloud and hyper-scale centers, and by world region, They said recent efficiency gains made by data centers have likely been far greater than those observed in other major sectors of the global economy.

"Lack of data has hampered our understanding of global data center energy use trends for many years," said study co-author Jonathan Koomey. "Such knowledge gaps make business and policy planning incredibly difficult," Koomey said The researchers said addressing these knowledge gaps was a major motivation for their work. "We wanted to give the data center industry, policymakers, and the public a more accurate view of data center energy use," Masanet said. "But the reality is that more efforts are needed to better monitor energy use moving forward, which is why we have made our model and datasets publicly available," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Nirhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC

One of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a curative plea in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment He has also sought a st...

Ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta booked for rape

Former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta was on Friday booked for alleged rape and harassment of a woman corporator in Bhayandar town of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, police said His associate Sanjay Tharthare has also been booked in the case...

SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into BJP workers' killing in WB after Sabarimala case

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal allegedly by TMC workers, after the Sabarimala case. A three-judge bench...

Haryana set to strengthen its cyber crime unit

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the state government has sanctioned the creation of 98 posts of police officers and Information Technology professionals for the Cyber Crime Police Station and Cyber Forensic Lab functionin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020