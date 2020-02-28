Turkey CDS hit four-month high after death of soldiers in Syria
The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey's sovereign debt climbed to a four-month of 351 basis points on Friday as tensions in the region escalated following the death of 33 Turkish soldiers in an air strike in Syria.
Turkey's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) added 25 bps from Thursday's close, according to IHS Markit data.
