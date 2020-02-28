Lebanon bars travel for-non residents from countries with coronavirus
Lebanon halted flights for non-residents from countries with coronavirus outbreaks, including China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, the transport ministry said on Friday.
The decision also bars land and sea travel. It excludes Lebanese citizens and foreign residents of the country.
Lebanon has reported three cases of coronavirus over the past week, all of them who had arrived from Iran. The government decided on Tuesday to curb some flights and halt all flights for pilgrims.
