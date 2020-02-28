Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's first coronavirus case travelled through Lagos before detection - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:35 IST
Nigeria's first coronavirus case travelled through Lagos before detection - minister

Nigeria's first confirmed coronovirus case was not detected at airport, and travelled through Lagos before he took ill and went to a hospital, the country's health minister said on Friday.

The Italian man, who authorities said arrived in Nigeria from Milan on the evening of Feb. 24, did not have symptoms when the plane landed.

Authorities are now working to "meet and observe" all those who were on the flight with him, and are also identifying all the people he met and places he visited in Lagos, a city of some 20 million people, before reporting to the hospital. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh and Abraham Achirga in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Will forgive Prashant Kishor if he admits to plagiarism, says Shashwat Gautam

Shashwat Gautam, who has accused poll strategist Prashant Kishor of lifting his content for Baat Bihar ki campaign, on Friday said that he will forgive the latter if he apologises. If he Prashant Kishor seeks an apology, I will forgive him....

It's my life my face: Shruti Haasan on undergoing plastic surgery

Actor Shruti Haasan has defended her decision to go under the knife, saying its her life and she has the right to choose the way she looks. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actor said she doesnt promote plastic surgery, but at the same...

Shanta Kr holds central, state govts besides judiciary responsible for Shaheen bagh

Holding both the central and Delhi governments responsible for the ongoing anti-CAA dharna at Shaheen Bagh in South East Delhi, former Himachal Chief Minister Shanta Kumar on Friday strongly criticised the Supreme Court too for sending inte...

Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 34 - health ministry

Thirty-four people have died so far in Iran because of coronavirus infections, a health ministry spokesman said on Friday.The total number of people diagnosed with the disease is 388, he said in an announcement on state TV. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020