Nigeria's first coronavirus case travelled through Lagos before detection - minister
Nigeria's first confirmed coronovirus case was not detected at airport, and travelled through Lagos before he took ill and went to a hospital, the country's health minister said on Friday.
The Italian man, who authorities said arrived in Nigeria from Milan on the evening of Feb. 24, did not have symptoms when the plane landed.
Authorities are now working to "meet and observe" all those who were on the flight with him, and are also identifying all the people he met and places he visited in Lagos, a city of some 20 million people, before reporting to the hospital. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh and Abraham Achirga in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lagos
- Nigeria
- Milan
- Abuja
- Alison Williams
ALSO READ
Soccer-Nigeria name former captain Yobo as new assistant coach
CPJ urges Nigeria to drop all charges against journalist Agba Jalingo
Blast shuts oil pipeline feeding Nigeria's Brass oil exports - officials
Family burnt alive as 'bandits' kill 21 in Nigeria
UAE sends condolences after terrorist attack in Nigeria