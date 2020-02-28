Nigeria: FAAN conducts emergency simulation exercise at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) conducted an emergency simulation exercise at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Friday, according to a report by Vanguard.

The General Manager of Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said in a statement the exercise is an operational requirement specified by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The exercise, which is an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for aerodromes is aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness of the airport in real-life emergency situations, the report added quoting the statement.

The statement read, "the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform passengers, airlines and the general public that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, is presently holding an emergency simulation exercise."

Yakubu also urged nearby residents to not panic as the exercise is only a mock procedure. "Consequently, the Authority will like to appeal to the public, especially those residing around the airport not to entertain any fear, as the exercise is only a mock procedure," the statement said.

No delays were reported due to the mock emergency simulation exercise at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

