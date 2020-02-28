Bulgaria tightens control on border with Turkey

Bulgaria is tightening security along its border with its southeastern neighbor Turkey after groups of migrants in Turkey headed toward the frontier, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday.

"We have data about a lot of crowding... We are tightening maximum control at the border," Borissov said during a government's meeting, adding that he was arranging a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

