Left Menu
Development News Edition

US health workers exposed to virus without protective gear: reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:15 IST
US health workers exposed to virus without protective gear: reports

Washington, Feb 28 (AFP) Federal health employees were sent to interact with repatriated Americans quarantined for exposure to the novel coronavirus without wearing protective gear or receiving training, a whistleblower complaint cited by US media said Thursday The filing, which was seen by the Washington Post and New York Times, was submitted by a senior official in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) who said she was improperly re-assigned after raising her concerns and threatened with being fired if she did not comply.

According to the two newspapers, the incidents were in relation to two California air force bases, Travis and March More than a dozen workers were sent to each site.

Travis Air Force Base is in Solano County, where the first US patient for whom the source of new coronavirus infection could not be immediately identified is from That case appears to be the first of so-called "community spread," signaling a new phase in the battle against the virus in the US.

The complaint said the HHS staff were sent into quarantined areas in the two bases, including a hangar where the evacuees were being received At times, these teams worked alongside personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who wore "full gown, gloves and hazmat attire," the complaint said.

The Washington Post said the whistleblower had decades of field experience and received two department awards from health secretary Alex Azar last year The deployments took place in late January and early February, the newspaper said.

Afterwards, the workers returned to their normal duties, some taking commercial flights back to their offices around the country US President Donald Trump has downplayed the potential spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a message seemingly at odds with senior public health officials who have urged Americans to prepare to cancel mass gatherings and work from home.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 61 confirmed cases in the US, including 46 of which relate to people repatriated from abroad. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran confirms 34 deaths from coronavirus amid 388 cases

Dubai, Feb 28 AP A spokesman for Irans Health Ministry says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in IranIrans Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday at a news conference in ...

Arteta calls on Arsenal to put Euro pain behind them

London, Feb 28 AFP Mikel Arteta has called on his Arsenal players to keep fighting for the rest of the season after last years finalists were dumped out of the Europa League by Olympiakos on away goals Youssef El-Arabi scored in the dying s...

Atlanta's Olympic cauldron to be relit for marathon trial

Atlanta, Feb 28 AP The Olympic cauldron used in the 1996 Games in Atlanta was scheduled to be publicly lit for the first time in more than two decades on Saturday Georgia State University announced the cauldron will be lit just before noon ...

Delhi HC seeks Dy CM Manish Sisodia's stand on plea challenging his election

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on a plea challenging his election from the Padparganj constituency in the Delhi Assembly polls Justice V K Rao also sought response from the Election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020