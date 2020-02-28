Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire kills 5 in residential building in Iranian city of Qom

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:58 IST
Fire kills 5 in residential building in Iranian city of Qom

Tehran (Iran), Feb 28 (AP) A fire erupted in a residential building in the Iranian city of Qom before dawn on Friday, killing at least five people, including a 2-year-old, and injuring 38, Iran's state TV reported The report did not say what caused the blaze at the 228-apartment building in the holy city of Qom.

It said two men and two women died of smoke inhalation in a hallway of the building as they tried to escape the flames and the child died at the hospital Firefighters evacuated 160 people who were trapped in their apartments when the fire broke out around 3 am.

The TV said nearly all cars in the building's garage were destroyed in the fire Qom, where the faithful are drawn to a famous Shiite shrine, has been at the center of coronavirus cases in Iran, with 63 confirmed sickened there by the new virus that first emerged in China in December.

Iran is the Middle East's hardest-hit nation by the new virus, with the death toll reaching at least 26 on Thursday, the largest behind only China, and the number of positive cases said to be 254, out of Mideast's total of 374. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM unveils budget; focus on education, health, agriculture

The Haryana government on Friday presented a Rs 1.42 lakh crore budget for 2020-21, with a focus on education, health, agriculture and security Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio, presented hi...

Sebi asks investment advisers operating in IFSC to have USD 700,000 net worth

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday said investment advisers operating in International Financial Services Centre IFSC are required to have a net worth of USD 7,00,000 around Rs 5.05 crore Earlier, the net worth requirement for investm...

Athawale blames Cong leaders'' speeches for Delhi violence

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday alleged that the provocative speeches given by Congress leaders were responsible for the violence in Delhi, which has so far claimed 42 lives He was talking to reporters at the press room in the Vidh...

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for ignoring a looming climate cataclysm, saying that they were failing her generation with their inaction in the face of a world on fire. Several thousand people attended a rally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020