Romania says confirms two more cases of coronavirus

Romania confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of cases to three since Wednesday, Deputy Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

"They are a 45-year-old man from the county of Maramures and a 38-year-old woman from (the western city of) Timisoara. They both tested positive for the virus," Tataru told reporters. "They recently returned from Italy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

