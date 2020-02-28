United Airlines cancels flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it was cancelling flights to Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul due to health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chicago-based airline also said it was extending the suspension of U.S. flights to China through April 30.

Earlier this week, United withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance, citing heightened uncertainty over how the duration and spread of the coronavirus to other regions could impact overall air travel demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

