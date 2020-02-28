Bahrain reports two new cases of coronavirus, one a Saudi national
Bahrain reported two new cases of coronavirus on Friday, one of them a Saudi Arabian national, taking the total there to 38.
The health ministry said the other reported case was a Bahraini national, and that both new cases had come from Iran via indirect flights.
