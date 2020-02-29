Left Menu
Firefighters successfully contain fire at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris

Firefighters in Paris have been successful in dousing fire at Gare de Lyon train station here although protests nearby have created some access difficulty, the Police Prefecture said Friday.

  Updated: 29-02-2020 01:57 IST
  Created: 29-02-2020 01:57 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], Feb 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Firefighters in Paris have been successful in dousing fire at Gare de Lyon train station here although protests nearby have created some access difficulty, the Police Prefecture said Friday. A police source told France information broadcaster that the fire may have been caused by arson in protest against the concert of Congolese star singer Fally Ipupa taking place at the nearby Bercy Arena.

"#GareDeLyon The @PompiersParis [Paris firefighters] have contained the fire which is about to be extinguished. Avoid the area," the police said on Twitter. The police also tweeted about the "scandalous behaviour" of protestors who were preventing the firefighters from getting closer to the fire. They also lambasted "unacceptable violence" of those at Gare de Lyon and near Bercy who "defy the ban on manifestations outside a concert," adding that as of 7:40 p.m. local time (18:40 GMT) there were 30 people detained.

The protestors reportedly accuse the singer of being too close to the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

