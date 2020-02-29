Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more Turkish soldier killed, 2 injured in Syria's Idlib

One more Turkish soldier was killed in Syrian Idlib, while two sustained injures in shelling by Syrian government forces.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Idlib
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 03:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 03:24 IST
One more Turkish soldier killed, 2 injured in Syria's Idlib
Turkey flag . Image Credit: ANI

Idlib [Syria], Feb 29 (Sputnik/ANI): One more Turkish soldier was killed in Syrian Idlib, while two sustained injures in shelling by Syrian government forces. "In the regime's artillery shelling at our troops, who are in Idlib to ensure a ceasefire, our brother in arms was killed and two were injured," the Turkish Defence ministry said in a statement.

The escalation in Idlib was triggered when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) began a large-scale offensive against the Syrian government forces. The government forces responded. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish troops who were not supposed to be there were caught in the shelling. There were reports of 33 deaths and more than 30 getting injured among the Turkish troops. Russia has swiftly made sure that the Syrian forces stopped the offensive so that the injured and the dead could be evacuated to Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry has stressed that Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft were not used in the area.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in the past that Ankara has not managed to fulfil some of its commitments on Idlib, including the separation of terrorists from the moderate opposition. The Russian-Turkish memorandum, which was agreed in September 2018, retains the status quo on the Turkish troops' presence in Idlib, but only under the condition that all terrorists and radical groups leave the de-escalation zone by October 15, 2018. It was agreed to take effective measures to ensure a stable ceasefire in the zone and to conduct joint Russian-Turkish patrols. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?

As a new coronavirus spreads quickly around the world, U.S. health officials say they are aggressively assessing how long it can survive on surfaces to better understand the risk of transmission.Based on what is known about similar coronavi...

Trump willing to meet leaders of Russia, China, Britain, France on arms control

President Donald Trump is willing to meet the leaders of Russia, China, Britain and France with the aim of discussing arms control, a senior administration official said on Friday.Trump wants to use such a meeting of the U.N. Security Counc...

U.S. appeals court grants Trump bid to block McGahn testimony to Congress

In a victory for President Donald Trump, a U.S. appeals court on Friday dismissed a Democratic-led congressional panels lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn. The U.S. Court of App...

USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO

The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for a broader reset of the World Trade Or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020