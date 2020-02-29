U.S. warns Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to coronavirus
Americans should reconsider travel to Italy due to a coronavirus outbreak there, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.
"Many cases of COVID-19 have been associated with travel to or from mainland China or close contact with a travel-related case, but sustained community spread has been reported in Italy," the department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
