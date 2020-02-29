New virus: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

Beijing, Feb 29 (AFP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts: — Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths— Macao: 10 cases— South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths— Japan: 941 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths — Italy: 888 cases, 18 deaths— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths— Singapore: 98 cases— United States: 62— France: 57 cases, 2 deaths— Germany: 57 cases— Spain: 46— Kuwait: 45— Thailand: 42— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death— Bahrain: 38 cases— Malaysia: 24— United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death— Australia: 23 cases— United Arab Emirates: 19 cases— Vietnam: 16— Canada: 14— Sweden: 12— Switzerland: 10— Iraq: 8— Croatia: 6— Norway: 6— Oman: 6— Austria: 5— Russia: 5— Israel: 5— Netherlands: 4— Pakistan: 4— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death— Finland: 3 cases— Greece: 3— India: 3— Lebanon: 3— Romania: 3— Norway: 2— Denmark: 2— Georgia: 2— Mexico: 2— Egypt: 1— Algeria: 1— Afghanistan: 1— North Macedonia: 1— Estonia: 1— Lithuania: 1— Belgium: 1— Belarus: 1— Nepal: 1— Sri Lanka: 1— Cambodia: 1— Brazil: 1— New Zealand: 1— Nigeria: 1— Azerbaijan: 1— Monaco: 1— Qatar: 1 (AFP) RUP

