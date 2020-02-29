Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Kenny 'dead happy' despite British sprint struggles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:39 IST
Cycling-Kenny 'dead happy' despite British sprint struggles
Kenny, who won the sprint, team sprint, and keirin in Rio four years ago, did not even make it through to the last eight of the individual sprint in Berlin while teammate Jack Carlin was eliminated in round one. Image Credit: Flickr

Six-times Olympic champion Jason Kenny says he is "dead happy" with the health of Britain's men's sprint squad ahead of the Tokyo Olympics despite a disappointing showing at the world championships this week.

Kenny, who won the sprint, team sprint, and keirin in Rio four years ago, did not even make it through to the last eight of the individual sprint in Berlin while teammate Jack Carlin was eliminated in round one. The 31-year-old Kenny, along with Carlin and Ryan Owens were well-beaten by the flying Dutchman in the team sprint final -- the silver one of only two medals for powerhouse track nation Britain after three days of competition.

British Cycling has traditionally kept its new kit under wraps at world championships prior to an Olympics. But the squad faces a race against time to close the gap on the Dutch. Kenny, requiring one more gold medal to move ahead of Chris Hoy as Britain's most successful Olympian, said he is not about to hit the panic button.

"I can only look at my own squad, I don't really know what's going on in the others, you get rumblings obviously but you'd be better asking them about that," Kenny said of Britain's lean showing so far at the world championships. "As far as the sprint squad goes, we are dead happy. We made a big step forward, about half a second in the team sprint in the last six months which is a massive gain.

"We stepped up in the 200 today, we were a bit more in the mix. And in the keirin, we were right up in the fight, even if we are not the strongest in there at the minute." Kenny can point to the fact that the men's sprinters did not medal at last year's world championships.

However, at the last world championships before an Olympics, in London in 2016, Britain topped the medals table with five golds, including Kenny's victory in the sprint. While the worlds are seen as a stepping stone to Tokyo, the Dutch have nailed their colors to the mast in impressive fashion with a new world record in the men's team sprint.

Asked if Britain was losing the fear factor, Kenny modestly said they never had one anyway. "Everyone's doing the same thing and trying to maximize what they've got," said Kenny, whose wife Laura crashed heavily in the omnium the previous day. "We are no different.

"Worlds are important to us obviously and we want to do well. We have to assume everyone else will turn up better in six months too. Hopefully, we will be right at the sharp end."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

France to push through pension reform by decree, without vote

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the government would push its contested pension reform through parliament by decree, avoiding the need for a vote after the opposition filed more than 40,000 amendments to the draft law.The reform...

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...

Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress parliamentary strategy meeting

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday chaired the partys parliamentary strategy meeting to discuss the issue of Delhi violence. The Congress party has been continuously attacking the central government over the recent violence...

IFAB approves concussion substitute trial for football

World footballs rule-making body has given the go-ahead to trials for concussion substitutes which could take place at this years Olympic Games in Tokyo The International Football Association Board, at its annual general meeting in Belfast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020