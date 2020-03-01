Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey raises migrant pressure on Europe over Syria conflict

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pazarkule
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 04:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 04:16 IST
Turkey raises migrant pressure on Europe over Syria conflict

Pazarkule (Tur), Mar 1 (AFP) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday threatened to let thousands of refugees cross into Europe and warned that Damascus would "pay a price" after dozens of Turkish troops were killed inside Syria Around 13,000 migrants have gathered along the Turkish-Greek border, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said late Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Greek police clashed with several thousand migrants, as they hurled rocks at security forces firing tear gas across the frontier Turkey and Russia meanwhile, who back opposing forces in the Syria conflict, held talks to defuse tensions after an air strike killed the Turkish troops, sparking fears of a broader war and a new migration crisis for Europe.

But Erdogan said he would let refugees travel to Europe from NATO-member Turkey "What did we do yesterday? We opened the doors," Erdogan said in Istanbul.

"We will not close those doors.... Why? Because the European Union (EU) should keep its promises." He was referring to a 2016 deal with the EU to stop refugee flows in exchange for billions of euros in aid Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

Erdogan's comments were his first since 34 Turkish troops were killed on Thursday in northern Syria's Idlib, where Moscow-backed Syrian regime forces are battling to retake the last rebel enclave Turkey's Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, said nearly 50,000 migrants had left Turkey for Europe via the western province of Edirne, bordering Greece, in comments published in the official Anadolu news agency.

But the IOM said its staff had observed "at least 13,000 people gathered along the 212-kilometre (125-mile) long border" "Thousands of migrants, including families with young children, are passing a cold night along the border between Turkey and Greece," it said.

There were skirmishes on the Turkish-Greek border at Pazarkule Saturday, as Greek police fired tear gas to push back thousands of migrants who hurled rocks at them, according to an AFP photographer at the scene "Look who's lecturing us on international law!" Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted. "They're shamelessly throwing tear gas bombs on thousands of innocents piled at their gates." In 2015, Greece became the main EU entry point for one million migrants, most of them refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern on the unimpeded flow of migrants from Turkey to the bloc's external borders in Greece and Bulgaria "Our top priority at this stage is to ensure that Greece and Bulgaria have our full support," she tweeted.

In Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the crisis "We averted more than 4,000 attempts of illegal entrance to our land borders," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said after the meeting.

A Greek police source said migrants had started fires and opened holes in border fences. Police and soldiers patrolled the Evros river shores -- a common crossing point -- and issued loudspeaker warnings not to enter Greek territory The Greek coast guard said that from early Friday to early Saturday, 180 migrants reached the islands of Lesbos and Samos, crossing the eastern Aegean from the Turkish coast.

One rubber dinghy arrived early Saturday in Lesbos carrying 27 African migrants, many of them women, who wept and prayed on their knees, said an AFP reporter The UN says nearly a million people -- half of them children -- have been displaced by the fighting in northwest Syria since December, forced to flee in the bitter cold.

Turkey said its forces had destroyed a "chemical warfare facility", just south of Aleppo Syria's state media denied the attack and the existence of such a facility.

Turkish drone strikes killed 26 Syrian soldiers on Saturday, an independent war monitor said The Britain-based Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes "targeted positions of the regime forces in the Idlib and Aleppo countryside".

The killing of Turkish troops by President Bashar al-Assad's forces -- backed by Russian air power -- has sent tensions between Ankara and Moscow soaring On Friday, Erdogan spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Erdogan may travel next week to Moscow for talks, according to the Kremlin. But the Turkish leader remained critical on Saturday.

"I asked Mr Putin: 'What's your business there?'," Erdogan said. "If you establish a base, do so but get out of our way and leave us face to face with the regime." Erdogan spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone Saturday, the Turkish presidency said Seeking support from Europe after the Idlib casualties, Erdogan told Macron that Ankara wanted to see "clear and concrete support" from NATO "not only in words but in deeds".

He also warned that the humanitarian crisis would "deepen unless the regime's attacks are stopped in Syria". (AFP) RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey raises migrant pressure on Europe over Syria conflict

Pazarkule Tur, Mar 1 AFP Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday threatened to let thousands of refugees cross into Europe and warned that Damascus would pay a price after dozens of Turkish troops were killed inside Syria Around ...

Over 6,000 coronavirus cases registered outside China, says WHO

Geneva, Switzerland, Mar 1 SputnikANI Over 1,300 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed outside China in the past 24 hours taking the number of those infected with the virus outside the Asian nation to 6009, announced the World Health Or...

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Nepal suspends Visit Nepal Year 2020 promotional campaign in foreign countries

Nepal has temporarily suspended all the promotional activities related to Visit Nepal Year 2020 in foreign countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yogesh Bhattarai addressing a progra...

Slovak opposition party OLANO takes wide lead in election -exit poll

Recasts with exit poll adds comment by OLANO leader Matovic By tomas mrva and Jan LopatkaBRATISLAVA, Feb 29 - Slovak opposition movement Ordinary People OLANO took a strong lead in the EU countrys parliamentary election, an exit poll releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020