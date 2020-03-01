Joe Biden projected to win South Carolina Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to win the South Carolina Democratic primary, CNN projected on Saturday. Polls just closed in South Carolina, the last primary before Super Tuesday.

Around half of South Carolina Democratic voters say the next president should return to Obama-era policies, while around 3 in 10 would prefer they be more liberal, according to early exit poll results. Earlier today, Biden, speaking at a rally, confidently proclaimed that "the full comeback starts in South Carolina."

"Today is a great day because I'll tell you what the full comeback starts in South Carolina and then goes here on Tuesday," he said. "I mean it. We're going to win South Carolina, and the next step is North Carolina. We do enough, we're going to win here as well and then it's a straight path to the nomination for President of the United States of America." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.