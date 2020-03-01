Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech health minister confirms first 3 coronavirus cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Prague
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 22:02 IST
Czech health minister confirms first 3 coronavirus cases

Prague, Mar 1 (AFP) The Czech Republic has recorded its first three cases of the new coronavirus: two men and a woman recently arrived from northern Italy, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said Sunday A fourth person, a woman, is still undergoing tests.

"We have the first three cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus," Vojtech told reporters The virus was found in a man born in 1952 who had attended a conference in the northern Italian city of Udine.

He has been hospitalised at Prague's Bulovka hospital, as has an American tourist born in 1999, who arrived in Prague from Milan, where she has been studying at the university The woman came with an Ecuadorean friend of the same age who had similar symptoms but has tested negative in initials checks, said Vojtech. She would undergo a new test, probably on Monday, he added.

The third case is a man born in 1976, who returned from a skiing trip in the Veneto region of northern Italy This man is hospitalised in the northern Czech city of Usti nad Labem. All the patients appear to have a mild form of the virus and all are isolated in infectious disease hospital wards, the minister added. (AFP) AD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary bars doors to asylum-seekers over coronavirus fears

Budapest, Mar 1 AFP Hungary said Sunday it is halting entry to its border transit zone camps for asylum-seekers over coronavirus fears after Turkey began letting migrants head toward Europe We are suspending indefinitely new admissions of p...

Nagaland women commission organizes night-walk to promote

Along with the rest of the country, Nagaland State Commission for Women NSCW on Sunday organised a Night-Walk campaign to popularise and promote women safety Thousands of women from different walks of life and tribes participated in the nig...

Turkey shoots down two Syria warplanes in escalating offensive

Ankara, Mar 1 AFP Turkey shot down two Syrian warplanes on Sunday in an escalating offensive against the Damascus regime as Ankara pressured Europe over the conflict by opening its border for migrants to cross into the continent Following w...

Citizens of Maha need not worry about CAA-NRC-NPR: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the citizens of Maharashtra need not worry about the new citizenship law, the proposed NRC and the NPR, and flagged misinformation on the issue Addressing the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020