Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Closure of schools extended till March 13 in Pakistan's Sindh province

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 22:30 IST
Coronavirus: Closure of schools extended till March 13 in Pakistan's Sindh province

The provincial government in Pakistan's Sindh has extended the closure of all schools till March 13 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus The Sindh government had ordered the closure of private and government schools on February 27 and 28 after Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the virus. One of the cases was detected in Karachi, capital of Sindh.

On Sunday, two more cases were confirmed in Pakistan, including one in Karachi Already, the border with Afghanistan at Chaman in Balochistan will remain closed for seven days from March 2, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

In addition to the border closure, strict precautionary measures have also been put in place in border areas, including the setting up of an isolation ward at DHQ Hospital Parachinar Screening is also underway at the Babe-e-Dosti border crossing in Chaman.

Medical checkpoints have also been set up at Torkham border for those coming into the country from Afgahnistan's Nangarhar province Kabul confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Monday with several others being tested for the diseases.

Afghanistan Minister of Public Health Ferozuddin Feroz told a press conference that one of the three suspected cases had been confirmed in its western Herat province Pakistan has already snapped land and rail links with Iran - where the coronavirus outbreak has claimed 43 lives and infected 593 people, the highest outside China.

The novel virus reportedly first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has killed 2,870 people and infected 79,824 The World Health Organisation on Friday raised global virus risk to maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead

Beijing, Mar 1 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deathsThe World Health Organisation WHO has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the cor...

Gujarat man and woman elope for second time

A middle-aged couple from Gujarat has eloped once again, just over a month after they had returned to their respective homes, their family sources said on Sunday The couple--Himmat Pandav 46, who hails from Surat and Shobhna Raval 43 of Nav...

DMK announces candidates for RS polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK on Sunday announced the candidates for Rajya Sabha, which include party strongman Tiruchi Siva being renominated for the March 26 polls Anthiyur Selvaraj and N R Elango are the other two candidates to conte...

Tough talks ahead as Afghan president objects to Taliban prisoner swap

Eds Updating with fresh inputs Kabul, Mar 1 AFP Afghanistans weakened government protested on Sunday a key component of a deal between the US and the Taliban, setting the scene for fractious talks when Kabul and the insurgents meet to str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020