New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead
Beijing, Mar 1 (AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deaths
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts: — Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths — Macao: 10 cases — South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths — Italy: 1,576 cases, 34 deaths — Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths — Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths — Singapore: 106 cases — France: 100 cases, 2 deaths — United States: 72 cases, 1 death — Spain: 71 cases — Germany: 66 — Kuwait: 45 cases — Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death — Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death — Bahrain: 38 cases — United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death — Malaysia: 29 cases — Australia: 23 cases, 1 death — United Arab Emirates: 21 cases — Canada: 20 — Iraq: 19 — Norway: 17 — Vietnam: 16 — Sweden: 13 — Netherlands: 10 — Switzerland: 10 — Greece: 7 — Lebanon: 7 — Croatia: 7 — Oman: 6 — Austria: 5 — Finland: 5 — Israel: 5 — Russia: 5 — Mexico: 4 — Pakistan: 4 — Czech Republic: 3 — India: 3 — Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death — Romania: 3 cases — Belarus: 2 — Belgium: 2 — Brazil: 2 — Denmark: 2 — Georgia: 2 — Algeria: 1 — Afghanistan: 1 — Armenia 1 — Azerbaijan: 1 — Cambodia: 1 — Dominican Republic: 1 — Ecuador: 1 — Egypt: 1 — Estonia: 1 — Iceland: 1 — Ireland: 1 — Lithuania: 1 — Monaco: 1 — Nepal: 1 — New Zealand: 1 — Nigeria: 1 — North Macedonia: 1 — Qatar: 1 — San Marino: 1 — Sri Lanka: 1 (AP)SCY
