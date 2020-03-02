Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam's major airports suspend flights from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

Vietnam's major international airports have suspended flights carrying passengers from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak, announced the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 06:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 06:41 IST
Vietnam's major airports suspend flights from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Hanoi [Vietnam], Mar 02 (VNA/ANI): Vietnam's major international airports have suspended flights carrying passengers from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak, announced the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV). The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City have suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) due to the complicated developments of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as from March 1, said the Civil Aviation Administration.

Instead, such flights will land at Van Don (Quang Ninh province) and Can Tho international airports. Flights carrying goods from South Korea could still land at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports as scheduled.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport had instructed the CAV to direct airlines to divert flights from epidemic areas of South Korea to land at Van Don, Phu Cat, and Can Tho airports. Airlines are responsible for notifying all passengers traveling from the RoK to Vietnam to fill in the health declaration form and recommend Vietnamese passengers living, studying or working in the RoK to consider buying tickets to Vietnam as they need 14-day quarantine.

According to the CAV, the number of passengers from South Korea to Vietnam has increased manifold over the past few days. On February 28, it issued an urgent notice to domestic and foreign airlines operating flights to/from Vietnam, Vietnam Airport Corporation (ACV), Van Don International Airport, northern, central and southern airport authorities on the suspension of visa exemption for RoK nationals.

So far, Vietnam has confirmed 16 COVID-19 patients, all of whom have fully recovered. The country hasn't recorded any new cases since February 13. (VNA/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Budget Session of Parliament to resume today

The second half of Parliaments Budget Session is set to resume today.The session is likely to be stormy as the Congress party has said that it will seek the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Centres alleged failure in co...

New York confirms first coronavirus case; U.S. ramps up preparations

New York state confirmed its first positive coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday night, as the U.S. government said it would start screening travelers for the virus and hike production of protective masks. Cuomo said on Tw...

Kashmiri students from AMU among 15 booked for instigating anti-CAA protestors

Fifteen people, including some Kashmiri students from Aligarh Muslim University AMU and former Students Union Vice President Sajjad Subhan Rathar, have been booked for instigating and participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA prot...

Golf-Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic

South Korean Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.Im, last years tour rookie of the year, broke through in his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020