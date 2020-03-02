Left Menu
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 150 - Robert Koch Institute

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 150 on Monday from 129 on Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said, adding that the risk from the virus in Germany is now "moderate".

More than half of the cases, 86, are in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, where several schools and daycare centers will be closed on Monday to try to prevent the spread of the virus after staff members tested positive. Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, said that of the 150 cases in Germany, the authorities had traced the origin of 140.

Vodafone confirmed that one of its German employees was infected with the virus. "We can confirm that several of our employees in the UK have been in contact with a person visiting the office, who has tested positive for the coronavirus," a Vodafone spokesperson added.

"As a precautionary measure, we have identified those employees and asked that they work from home."

