Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin says cooperation with Turkey on Syria of 'great importance'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:29 IST
Kremlin says cooperation with Turkey on Syria of 'great importance'
Representative Image Image Credit: (en.kremlin.ru)

The Kremlin said Monday that cooperation with Turkey is a top priority, confirming a meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents on Thursday over escalating tensions in Syria Russia attaches "great importance to cooperation with our Turkish partners," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the talks in Moscow between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting announced on Monday comes after a sharp ratcheting up of tensions in Syria's northern Idlib province where Turkey has announced a full-scale offensive against the Russian-backed Syrian army Peskov told reporters that Moscow and Ankara are keeping lines of communication open and that the focus must now be on the dialogue between the Turkish and Russian leaders.

"Our militaries are in constant contact. The main thing is that we now focus on negotiations between Putin and Erdogan," he said Despite being on opposing sides of the conflict, Turkey and Russia have coordinated closely in the past.

They secured a deal in the southern Russian city of Sochi in 2018 that led to Turkey establishing 12 military observation posts in Idlib to prevent a Syrian offensive and a fresh flood of refugees into Turkish territory However a recent Syrian military campaign backed by Russia to recapture Idlib has sparked concerns over the worst humanitarian crisis since fighting began in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Berlinale winner explores moral dilemmas of Irans capital punishmentA drama film shot in secret to evade government censorship that highlights the moral dilemmas faced by those ca...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Think-tank report on Uighur labor in China lists global brandsTens of thousands of ethnic Uighurs were moved to work in conditions suggestive of forced labor in factories across China sup...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Indonesias frontline hospital defends policies to tackle coronavirusIndonesia has the resources to cope with a coronavirus outbreak, the director of its leading infectious diseases hospi...

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan 'operations': spokesman. (AFP) ZHZH

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan operations spokesman. AFP ZHZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020