Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:36 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:07 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

British designer Stella McCartney presented on Monday her snug and elegant looks for next winter with a playful twist, as animal mascots including a big white bunny joined models on the runway at the Paris fashion show. People dressed in fox, crocodile and cow costumes stole the show during the joyous finale, eliciting smiles from A-list guests including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Shailene Woodley.

McCartney has long been known for her environmentally-friendly approach and was one of the first major designers to shun animal-related products - a cause many others have since taken up, though rarely in such a tongue-in-cheek manner. "There has never been a time when we have had more hope in ending fashion's use of fur and leather - a practice that is cruel to the animals and harmful to the planet," McCartney said in the show notes.

A pioneer in using recycled fabrics, the designer uses vegan leather in her latest collection, including a perforated raincoat and long, amber-brown jackets. Models showcased fluffy outerwear and comfortable dresses, with many featuring lumberjack and checked prints. Some coats were even shaggier, and appeared to be clad in mini-dreadlocks.

High-collar cloaks, utilitarian tunics and slouchy suits also made an appearance while McCartney's tailoring mixed feminine and masculine codes in an androgynous and minimalist style. In some of the most ready-to-party looks, McCartney offered silky and fluid gowns embellished with luxurious metallic beaded designs, presented in the corridors of the sumptuous Opera Garnier.

Gold or silver animal jewellery including necklaces and brooches added an eccentric touch to some outfits. The Stella McCartney brand has joined forces with French luxury goods group LVMH, after a long-running partnership with the conglomerate's rival Kering.

