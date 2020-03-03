IPI condemns attack on journalists during Delhi violence

A global network of journalists on Tuesday condemned attack on mediapersons during the communal clashes in northwest Delhi last week, saying it was a "gross violation" of press freedom and safety of journalists. Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI), a network of editors, media executives and journalists for press freedom, urged the government to take immediate measures to protect the journalists and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

In a statement, IPI Director of Advocacy Ravi R Prasad said the attacks on journalists during the communal violence last week was an "attempt to prevent the media from reporting about it, which is a gross violation of press freedom and safety of journalists." A journalist with JK 24X7 News received a bullet injury while two reporters from NDTV were beaten and punched by rioters during the communal clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last week. Many other journalists were heckled during the violence, that claimed 42 lives. Nearly 1,300 people have been arrested or detained so far in connection with last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi..

