Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:36 IST
Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The worst is still to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, European carrier bosses warned on Tuesday, but they predicted that travel demand could stabilize in the coming weeks. Coronavirus dominated the conversation as the heads of Europe's biggest carriers including Ryanair's Michael O'Leary and Willie Walsh, boss of British Airways owner IAG, gathered at an annual industry conference, to lobby against new air taxes and call for improvements to air traffic control.

Airlines worldwide have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has now claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 people globally, after spreading from China to 77 other countries and territories. Walsh noted a "very significant fall-off in demand" in Italian markets in the past week, as Italy has seen the biggest outbreak in Europe. But he predicted demand would stabilize in the coming weeks if bookings followed the pattern seen in Asia.

"I think we will see air traffic recover in due course," he said. Ryanair's O'Leary agreed that the next few weeks would be tough. He said he expected a "very deflated booking environment" for the next two to three weeks, but should the crisis stabilize, bookings would recover.

"I think you will see a pretty rapid return to normal," he said.

HELP REQUIRED

As part of the European airline lobby group A4E, the airlines - which also include Lufthansa, Air France-KLM easyJet - called for a relaxation of airport regulations to help them cope with the impact of coronavirus. That followed a call from global industry body IATA on Monday for a suspension of rules under which airlines can lose lucrative landing and take-off slots if they cancel flights for a prolonged period.

"We request that a temporary waiver be granted by all (EU) member states," Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith said ahead of the annual conference of the Brussels-based lobbying group. Airlines also want a "common set of health requirements for travel to and from the affected regions", he said.

But IAG's Walsh said that struggling airlines should not be given state aid to enable them to survive the drop-off in demand. "I don't believe it's appropriate for governments to provide state aid to airlines that were not sustainable before the coronavirus," he said.

The crisis, which has led to a quarter of the short-haul fleet of airlines like Lufthansa being grounded, comes on top of a list of pressures on the European airline industry. Executives at the Brussels gathering listed other grievances including the failure to reform air traffic control networks under the delayed EU Single European Sky initiative.

"It is a scandal that we are still flying the skies today in the same way we were 40 years ago," Walsh said. Taxes on flying were also opposed, with O'Leary attacking plans by Austria's new coalition government of conservatives and Greens to increase a tax on flights next year.

The Ryanair boss called the new taxes "the equivalent of latter-day highwaymen".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian tourist's wife tested positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital

The wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday and his samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said....

Coronavirus:DGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process

CoronavirusDGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process....

Sanjay Kumar Panda appointed India's Ambassador to Turkey

Senior diplomat Sanjay Kumar Panda has been appointed as Indias Ambassador to Turkey, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Panda, a 1991 Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, S...

Saudi Arabia restricts entry for GCC citizens, residents -SPA

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday barred citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council GCC countries from entering the kingdom for 14 days after returning from outside the region due to coronavirus concerns, state news agency SPA reported.Travel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020