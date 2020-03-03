Russia will not stop fighting terrorism to solve Europe's migration crisis - Lavrov

Russia will not stop fighting terrorism in Syria's Idlib region in order to solve Europe's migration crisis, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday at a news conference alongside his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki. Turkey last week said it would no longer stop Syrian refugees, displaced by the fighting in Idlib, from reaching Europe by land and sea.

A million people have been displaced since December near Turkey's southern border, causing what the United Nations says may be the worst humanitarian crisis in nine years of war.

