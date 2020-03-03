Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU Parliamentarians back PM Modi's efforts in acting against cross-border terrorism

Members of the European Parliament have backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in defeating cross-border terrorism, and rejected Pakistan's narrative on the Kashmir issue following the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:50 IST
EU Parliamentarians back PM Modi's efforts in acting against cross-border terrorism
European Parliament members at an event held at the Geneva Press Club on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Members of the European Parliament have backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in defeating cross-border terrorism, and rejected Pakistan's narrative on the Kashmir issue following the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. The discussion in this regard took place at an event held at Geneva Press Club on Monday to discuss and assess the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Gianna Gancia, a member of the European Parliament, criticised Pakistan for portraying a picture of crisis in Kashmir on the international platforms. Nathan Gill, a former member of the European Parliament and member of the Brexit party of Britain stated, "What right has Pakistan to discuss the internal affairs of India on International fora? No one makes hue and cry when France fight radical terrorism but creates so much panic and tension when India does something which is solely and wholly an Internal matter of India."

Tehmeena Syed, a Women Rights activist from Kashmir came out as a true voice of Kashmir and said, "I'm coming from a world which is known as paradise." She further added that this "paradise" was destroyed by the insurgencies and terrorist incidents, and "the abrogation of Article 370 was undeniable need of the hour to get rid of cross-border terrorism and insurgencies in Kashmir".

Brian Toll, Expert on South Asia from European Commission and Paulo Casaca, Executive Director, South Asia Democratic Forum, said that after the decades of ongoing instability and terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on 5th August to bring peace and prosperity in the region. President of Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, supported India's bold decision on taking action against the factors that destabilise J-K and applauded India for removing such an Article from the Constitution which helped Pakistan in spreading its fangs across the entire region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr. Jitendra Singh refers to functioning of Central Administrative Tribunal

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region IC, Prime Ministers Office, Personnel, Public Grievances Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh has inaugurated the Administrative Block of the Central Administr...

Italian tourist's wife tested positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital

The wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday and his samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said....

Coronavirus:DGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process

CoronavirusDGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process....

Sanjay Kumar Panda appointed India's Ambassador to Turkey

Senior diplomat Sanjay Kumar Panda has been appointed as Indias Ambassador to Turkey, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Panda, a 1991 Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020