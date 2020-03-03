Left Menu
U.s. sending $108 mln in aid to Syria, supports additional border crossing -State Dept

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:46 IST
Representative Image

The United States will send $108 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Syria, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

The United States also strongly supports the recommendation to open an additional border crossing between Syria and Turkey at Tal Abyad to deliver aid and medicine made by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ortagus said.

