Greek PM says migrant crisis has become assymetrical threat

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday a migrant crisis on its borders with Turkey was an assymetrical threat to the borders of the European Union.

Mitsotakis said he hoped the crisis would serve as a wake up call for Europe to assume its responsibilities. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee and George Georgiopoulos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.