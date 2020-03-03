Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deforestation of land occupied by Brazil's isolated tribes doubled in 2019 -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:29 IST
Deforestation of land occupied by Brazil's isolated tribes doubled in 2019 -report

Deforestation of lands occupied by isolated indigenous tribes in the Brazilian Amazon more than doubled between July 2019 and July 2018 to the highest rate in more than a decade, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

About 21,000 hectares of land were cleared, a jump of 113% from the preceding year, Brazilian NGO Instituto Socioambiental said, using government data compiled from satellite imagery to calculate the figure. Isolated tribes live without contact with the rest of the world and the Brazilian government has had a policy since 1980 of not forcing contact upon such tribes.

The report's findings mark the highest rate of deforestation on these lands since 2008, the earliest that the data has been broken down for such territories that have historically been protected from the worst of deforestation. "The picture for Brazil's isolated indigenous tribes is devastating," the report said.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized the no-contact policy of the government and repeatedly threatened to reverse course on it, saying it prevents the exploitation of natural resources on these reserves. Physical attacks on indigenous populations, blamed on wildcat miners and illegal loggers, have risen under Bolsonaro, who took office on Jan. 1, 2019.

"When we look at the past 12 years, deforestation in indigenous lands really picked up starting in 2017," the report said. "Deforestation in indigenous lands in the Amazon has already consumed one million hectares (2471053.81 acres)," it said, referring to an area about the size of Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA's Hahn says U.S. should have capacity for 1 million coronavirus tests this week

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the U.S. should have testing kits available by the end of the week that would give labs the capacity to perform about 1 million coronavirus tests.Speaking at a Senate committe...

Soccer-"Should we be ashamed of our success?" asks UEFA chief

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told European footballs administrators on Tuesday that they can be proud to be in charge of the most popular, wealthiest and best football in the world.In a surprisingly blunt message, the Slovenian told hi...

Google, Microsoft shift upcoming conferences to online-only event

Amid the growing concern about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Google has decided to reimagine its Google Cloud Next 20 event which is due to be held from April 6-8.We are transforming the event into Google Cloud Next 20 Digital Co...

COVID-19: Telangana, Karnataka step up precautionary measures

The Telangana and Karnataka governments on Tuesday reviewed their Coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness after a Bengaluru-based man who travelled to Secunderabad tested positive for the infection, making him the fourth confirmed case from south...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020