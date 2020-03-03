Left Menu
No peace in Afghanistan without Pak ensuring terrorism doesn't transpire from its soil: US

There will no peace in Afghanistan without Pakistan ensuring that terrorism doesn't transpire from their premises, the US said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:18 IST
Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson of the US State Department speaking to ANI on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

There will no peace in Afghanistan without Pakistan ensuring that terrorism doesn't transpire from their premises, the US said on Tuesday. On being asked if the US has firmly conveyed to Pakistan to stop supporting terror, Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson of the US State Department said: "Yes, we have a complicated relationship with Pakistan as evidenced by the fact that US President Donald Trump decided to stop all military aid to them early in his administration."

"I totally concur with your question that there will no peace in Afghanistan, no peace in South East Asia without Pakistan ensuring that terrorism doesn't transpire from their premises or from Afghanistan," she said. Highlighting India's role in Afghanistan, the official said India has been a crucial partner for us in Afghanistan for 20 years. "We know that we will be partners for decades to come," she said.

Recalling that India helped build the new Parliament building in Afghanistan, Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson of the US State Department said: "India has been crucial to the peace and stability of Afghanistan. They are obviously incredibly committed." She further said that as the world's largest democracy, India will play a crucial role in continuing to help this "fledgeling democracy" move along.

She expressed hope that as a model for how democracy can thrive, India's positive influence will continue in Afghanistan. "India has been such a vital partner to the United States in so many different areas and I think that is evidenced by the fact that President of the United States, Donald Trump just decided to go to India to meet with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and the entire government there," she said recalling his recent visit while adding that the pride and partnership of Indian people and American people was on full display.

Representatives of the United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed the long-awaited deal in Qatar's capital city of Doha, calling for a gradual withdrawal of US troops if the Taliban negotiates with the Afghan government and cuts ties with terrorist groups. (ANI)

