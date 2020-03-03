Left Menu
Predators playing with heavy hearts in Minnesota

The Nashville Predators will play Tuesday night in Minnesota but their hearts will be back home. At least 22 people were killed late Monday and early Tuesday as tornadoes roared through the Nashville area, injuring more than 150 people and destroying dozens of buildings. A search for survivors continued into the afternoon.

The team departed for Minnesota before the storms hit. "There aren't any perfect words to say on days like this. Our hearts are broken for all the people affected by the storms, and we are praying for quick healing," the Predators tweeted.

The team invited the community to Bridgestone Arena for lunch. Messages of support from throughout the NHL and other major sports flowed on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the city of Nashville and the @PredsNHL after yesterday's tornado. We stand with you, Nashville," the New York Islanders tweeted. Brooks Bratten, the Predators' senior communications and content coordinator, tweeted this:

"Heartbroken to see the damage back home. Tough to think about hockey on a day like this. Stay strong, everyone, be home soon." The Predators are scheduled to host the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

