Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases stand at 27, including 9 deaths, in Washington state

The US state of Washington reported a ninth death from the coronavirus with 27 confirmed cases and 231 people under public health supervision, the state Department of Health said in a notice on Tuesday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 03:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 03:50 IST
Coronavirus cases stand at 27, including 9 deaths, in Washington state
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The US state of Washington reported a ninth death from the coronavirus with 27 confirmed cases and 231 people under public health supervision, the state Department of Health said in a notice on Tuesday (local time). As per the notice, King County has recorded eight deaths and 21 confirmed cases, while Snohomish County has documented one coronavirus death and six confirmed cases.

In a bid to contain the spreading of the virus, the country had last week announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy, and South Korea. Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-MLB has no plans yet to postpone games over coronavirus - ESPN

Major League Baseball said its players should avoid taking balls and pens from fans to sign autographs in an effort to protect themselves from the coronavirus, but it has no plans yet to cancel or postpone games, ESPN reported on Tuesday. A...

MP minister says BJP leaders took 8 MLAs to Haryana

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged. The statement of Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwar...

UPDATE 1-Cycling team manager threatens hunger strike over coronavirus quarantine in UAE

A manager of a French professional cycling team, who has been in quarantine in an Abu Dhabi hotel due to coronavirus concerns, threatened to go on hunger strike on Tuesday if authorities do not allow his team to leave the United Arab Emirat...

Knicks look to make Jazz next victim

Leon Roses first day as the president of the New York Knicks ended late Monday night with his new employer earning one of its most impressive victories of the season and impacting the Western Conference playoff race in the process. The Knic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020