Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Recoverer of airmen's remains under investigation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Marsheille
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 08:37 IST
Report: Recoverer of airmen's remains under investigation

Marysville, Mar 4 (AP) An Arizona mountaineer is under federal investigation after an expedition to the Himalayas to recover the remains of the crew of a B-25 bomber shot down in World War II, a newspaper reported. Clayton Kuhles was met by federal agents when he returned from India to the United States in January with small plastic bags containing what he said were human remains, The Columbus Dispatch reported Tuesday.

The remains should have been turned over to the US Embassy in India for verification so they could be returned in flag-draped coffins, said JR Rausch, a city council member in Marysville, Ohio, whose residents had raised USD 44,000 to fund the expedition and return the remains of the airmen, two of whom were from Marysville. Archaeologists did not accompany Kuhles, who argued that he has not done anything wrong, The Dispatch reported.

Kuhles left November 4 and said everyone knew he had a small window because of concerns about winter in the mountains. Two archaeologists who wanted to go with him to the site in the Arunachal Pradesh province of India said they could not travel until mid-December, Kuhles said. “What did they think, that they would just show up in India and get a cab or take an Uber?” he said.

Kuhles, of Prescott, Arizona, said that he trekked 82 miles out of the mountains in the snow, and that he had no time to take the remains to a consulate or embassy. Indian officials checked Kuhles' bags before he left the country, and he was cleared to leave, Kuhles said.

Those involved say both the FBI and the Homeland Security are investigating, but no federal agency would confirm that, The Dispatch reported. The B-25 was shot down December 10, 1943. Five men died in the crash, including the pilot, Capt. John Porter, and the flight engineer, Sgt. Harold W. Neibler, both of Marysville. (AP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI austerity drive: IPL champions' prize money halved

The BCCI has decided to implement strict cost cutting measures with the notable decision being IPL champions prize money will be halved as compared to 2019. In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a w...

Russia says Turkey does not meet terms of pact in Syria's Idlib -media

Russia accused Turkey on Wednesday of failing to meet its obligations under a pact to create a demilitarized zone in Syrias Idlib province and aiding militants instead.The RIA news agency quoted a Russian defense ministry spokesman as sayin...

BCCI austerity drive: IPL champions' prize money halved

The BCCI has decided to halve the prize money for this years IPL champions and the runners-up as part of its cost-cutting measures for the upcoming edition. In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of ...

Chiasson scores in OT to lift Oilers past Stars

Alex Chiasson scored 108 into overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Edmonton made Dallas pay after defenseman Esa Lindell was whistled for a tripping penalty early in overtime. Chia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020