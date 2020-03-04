Left Menu
Saudi-led coalition says it foiled attack on oil tanker off Yemen

  Updated: 04-03-2020 19:02 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had foiled an attack on an oil tanker off the country's coast, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The tanker was sailing towards the Gulf of Aden when it was targeted by four boats, with one of the unmanned vessels "trying to explode it", coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in the statement carried on SPA. The statement did not say who was behind the attack.

The coalition has in the past accused Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement of trying to attack vessels off the coast of Yemen with unmanned boats laden with explosives.

