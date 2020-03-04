Saudi-led coalition says it foiled attack on oil tanker off Yemen
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had foiled an attack on an oil tanker off the country's coast, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
The tanker was sailing towards the Gulf of Aden when it was targeted by four boats, with one of the unmanned vessels "trying to explode it", coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in the statement carried on SPA. The statement did not say who was behind the attack.
The coalition has in the past accused Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement of trying to attack vessels off the coast of Yemen with unmanned boats laden with explosives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- Yemen
- Gulf of Aden
- Iran
ALSO READ
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia until Friday
UPDATE 1-Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to talk Iran, economy and human rights
Qatar says Saudi blocks official from Gulf virus summit
Pompeo lands in Saudi for talks focused on Iran
Pompeo meets Saudi king in talks focused on Iranian threats