Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. carries out air strike on Taliban, calls for halt to 'needless attacks'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:50 IST
U.S. carries out air strike on Taliban, calls for halt to 'needless attacks'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States on Wednesday carried out its first air strike on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan since the two sides signed a troop withdrawal agreement on Saturday. A U.S. forces spokesman confirmed the incident in southern Helmand province, hours after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund on Tuesday, the first known conversation between a U.S. leader and a top Taliban official.

The Taliban fighters "were actively attacking an (Afghan National Security Forces) checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan in a tweet. He said Washington was committed to peace but would defend Afghan forces if needed.

"Taliban leadership promised the (international) community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments," he said. The air strike was the first by the United States against the Taliban in 11 days, when a reduction in violence agreement had begun between the sides in the lead up to Saturday's pact.

Since the signing, the Taliban had decided on Monday to resume normal operations against Afghan forces, though sources have said they will continue to hold back on attacks on foreign forces. The Taliban has declined to confirm or deny responsibility for any of the attacks. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a Tweet that "according to the plan (the Taliban) is implementing all parts of the agreement one after another in order to keep the fighting reduced."

A Taliban senior commander in Helmand who declined to be named said that a drone had targeted their position. "As far as I know we didn't suffer any human losses but we are working on it and sent our team to the area," he told Reuters, adding that the group's senior leadership in Afghanistan had called an emergency meeting to discuss what he described as a "major violation" of the agreement.

"THINGS COULD SPIRAL" Experts said the public agreement was vague on details around ongoing violence in the country, but that the air strike and comments from U.S. officials suggested the United States had a plan to ensure reduced violence against Afghan forces and civilians.

"It is significant. I don't think it signals the collapse of the whole U.S.-Taliban agreement...(but) you can easily see how things could spiral," said Andrew Watkins, a senior analyst covering Afghanistan at International Crisis Group. A spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor said the Taliban had attacked a security checkpoint in Washer district - a different district to the one in which the U.S. carried out its air strike - on Tuesday evening, killing two police officers.

An interior ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said on Wednesday the Taliban had conducted 30 attacks in 15 provinces in the previous 24 hours, killing four civilians and 11 security and defense force members. Seventeen Taliban members had been killed, he said. The weekend agreement envisages a full withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces within 14 months, dependent on security guarantees by the Taliban, but faces a number of hurdles as the United States tries to shepherd the Taliban and Afghan government towards talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

T20 Cup: Hardik Pandya leads Reliance 1 into semis

On a comeback trail, Hardik Pandya turned in yet another all-round show to help Reliance 1 inch ahead to the semi-final of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup here. Pandya returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery.The ...

SC idea of involving political leaders for resolving hate speech issue doesn't fructify

The idea mooted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday for involving some political leaders, including from the ruling BJP, or independent persons for exploring the possibility of resolving the dispute regarding alleged hate speeches which purpo...

Rahul playing "divisive" politics for consolidating vote bank: BJP

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics, the BJP on Wednesday said it is shameful and highly reprehensible that the Congress leader is busy indulging in vote bank politics when the northeast Delhi is struck by violence. BJP spoke...

Italy readies draconian new measures to try to contain coronavirus

Italy prepared new emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of coronavirus in Europes worst hit country, including the possible closure of all schools, universities, cinemas, theatres and most public events.Seventy-nine peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020