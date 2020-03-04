Italy coronavirus death toll passes 100: official

Italy's death toll from the new coronavirus passed 100 on Wednesday and the number of cases went over 3,000, the government said

Twenty-eight more people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 107 -- the highest number of fatalities outside China -- while the number of cases reached 3,089, official figures showed.

