Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

  • Lima
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 08:47 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 08:47 IST
Lima, Mar 5 (AFP) Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died Wednesday in his native Peru, his son said

"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT Thursday) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio. (AFP) RUP

