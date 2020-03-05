Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

Lima, Mar 5 (AFP) Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died Wednesday in his native Peru, his son said

"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT Thursday) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.