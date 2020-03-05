Left Menu
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin final royal events

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will appear together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties. The appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Queen Elizabeth's grandson and Meghan are officially known, at an awards ceremony for wounded service personnel will also be one of their last before they quit as working members of the royal family. Jurors in Robert Durst's California murder trial see clips of 'The Jinx'

Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday played parts of movies they said incriminate Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir charged with murdering his best friend to cover up his killing of his ex-wife. Durst, 76, was the subject of a 2015 Emmy-award winning HBO documentary, “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," and a feature film about his marriage called "All Good Things." Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989."

