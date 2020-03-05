First coronavirus death in Switzerland
Geneva, Mar 5 (AFP) A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the country's first death in the outbreak, police said on Thursday
The woman, who was hospitalised in the western city of Lausanne with the virus on Tuesday, had died overnight to Thursday, regional police in the canton of Vaud said in a statement
To date, Switzerland has registered 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the disease first surfaced in the country on February 25. (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
