Nine killed in Gaza as bakery fire spreads through packed market

At least nine people were killed and 60 injured on Thursday when a bakery fire spread through a crowded market in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.

Four children and three women were among the dead and 14 of the injured were in critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

(Writing by Nidal Almughrabi, Editing by Rami Ayyub and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.